Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 has taken a roaring start at the Indian box office on the day of Laxmi Pujan. Laxmi Pujan is considered the worst day for business as turnout is usually low, and it’s really surprising that not only a bumper start, but the actor registered the biggest opener of his career yesterday. Overall, the film has recorded the 6th biggest opening of 2023. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the Tiger threequel has opened to mixed reviews and feedback from the audience. However, none of these things will affect the film, at least during Diwali festivities. Till Wednesday, expect some unprecedented numbers to come, and till then, half of the job would be done. This is the Salman Khan biggie we all have been waiting for.

When YRF made it official that Tiger 3 would be released on 12th November (Sunday), fans were really upset as the day of Laxmi Pujan is not suitable for the box office. Still, proving early projections wrong, the film marked a roaring start and raked in a whopping 44.50 crores net at the Indian box office on day 1. Out of this, 43 crores net are from the Hindi version, while the remaining 1.50 crores are from dubbed Telugu and Tamil versions.

With 44.50 crores, Tiger 3 has registered the 6th biggest opening in 2023 at the Indian box office. It crossed Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 in the top 10 ranking by a good margin. The Gadar sequel had taken a fantastic opening of 40.10 crores net despite a clash with Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi’s OMG 2.

Tiger 3, however, missed a chance of surpassing Rajinikanth’s Jailer and making an entry in the top 5 Indian openers of 2023. Take a look at the complete list below.

Take a look at the top 10 openers at the Indian box office in 2023:

Adipurush – 89 crores Jawan – 75 crores Leo – 66 crores Pathaan – 57 crores Jailer – 49 crores Tiger 3 – 44.50 crores Gadar 2 – 40.10 crores Veera Simha Reddy – 34 crores Bro – 30 crores Waltair Veerayya – 29.80 crores

As some big films like Animal, Dunki, and Salaar are yet to release, let’s see how the list looks at the end of 2023.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates & stories!

Must Read: Deadpool 3 Box Office: A Lot Of Heavy Lifting Needs To Be Done By This Ryan Reynolds & Hugh Jackman Starrer & One Major Task Is To Bring Back MCU In $1 Billion Worldwide Game!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News