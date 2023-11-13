2023 has been special because as many as 3 biggies have already made it to the list of Top 10 biggest openers ever in the history of Bollywood. First, it was Pathaan that set the record, then came Gadar 2 – which edged past last year’s Brahmastra, and then Jawan arrived and sat right there at the top like a boss while making less of any competition whatsoever.

Hence, when Tiger was getting ready for release, the idea was not to make it to the top but manage the kind of collections that got it a place in the Top-10 at least. That would have meant scoring in the range of 40 crores since the 10th film in the list is Gadar 2 [40.10 crores], and just a few lakhs ahead of that would have done the trick. Of course, it was always meant to be difficult since evening and night shows were bound to be impacted due to Diwali. Still, it was all about taking that chance.

With the good momentum that Tiger 3 gained, especially during the afternoon shows, it has now managed to enter the Top 10. That is an excellent feat since the collections are ahead of not just Salman Khan starrers Bharat and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, but even Baahubali: The Conclusion [Hindi].

This is what the list looks like for the biggest openers ever:

Jawan – 75 crores (including 9 crores from south versions) Pathaan – 57 crores (including 2 crores from south versions) KGF – Chapter 2 [Hindi] – 53.95 crores War – 53.35 crores (including 1.75 crores from south versions) Thugs of Hindostan – 52.25 crores (including 1.50 crores from south versions) Happy New Year – 44.97 crores (including 2.37 crores from south versions) Tiger 3 – 44.50 crores (including 1.50 crores from south versions) Bharat – 42.30 crores Baahubali – The Conclusion [Hindi] – 41 crores Prem Ratan Dhan Payo – 40.35 crores

Of course, if one considers only Bollywood films, then Tiger 3 would be even ahead since KGF – Chapter 2 is a dubbed film. That would make the Salman Khan starrer the sixth biggest Bollywood opener ever.

