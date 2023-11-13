It was predicted in this column that Tiger 3 would see an opening day of 37-42 crores. Well, this is what happened as the numbers actually went even ahead of the higher side of the predictions, and 44.50 crores were gathered at the box office. This is, in fact, quite good since the evening and night shows were bound to be impacted due to Diwali celebrations.

In fact, if one looks at the way the film opened in the morning and afternoon shows, the film would easily have crossed the 50 crores mark had it arrived on a regular Friday. However, the decision was taken by Yash Raj Films after much thought, and hence, one has to take collections the way they have come. Expectedly, the film was doing much better business at the single screens, though at premium multiplexes – especially the morning shows – it was just about okay.

The Salman Khan starrer is an expensive film, and one can see its budget in each frame. This means that the jump that the film gets today is really crucial. Jawan, Pathaan and KGF – Chapter 2 [Hindi] had netted over 100 crores in the first two days itself, and if that has to happen for Tiger 3 as well, then the jump today will need to be really huge. Also, for that, word of mouth amongst audiences would need to be unanimously good. Hence, the collections that come in today would give a clear indication of how the audience sentiments are for the movie.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

