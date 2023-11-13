What a year this has been for Indian cinema! After RRR and KGF Chapter 2 did wonders last year for Tollywood and Sandalwood industries, respectively, Bollywood and Kollywood have managed to shine in 2023. Speaking about Kollywood, Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo has earned record-breaking numbers at the worldwide box office and attained an all-time blockbuster status after Rajinikanth’s Jailer. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film is the third outing in LCU (Lokesh Cinematic Universe) after Kaithi and Vikram. Also, it marked the reunion of Loki and Vijay after Master, so expectations were high. Unfortunately, upon its release, the biggie met with mixed reactions, with a fair share of criticism. Nonetheless, it became a historic blockbuster by staying ‘critic-proof.’

As per our recent update, Leo has surpassed 600 crores at the worldwide box office and will soon be beating the lifetime collection of Rajinikanth‘s Jailer. Amid it, the makers have shared an official list of records made by the film. As shared by Seven Screen Studio on X, the biggie has achieved not 1 or 2 but 10 milestones globally.

As officially proclaimed by the makers, Leo is the highest-grossing film in Tamil Nadu and has become the first film with a 100-crore share in the state. Apart from these two feats, it has also emerged as the highest-grossing Tamil film in Kerala. Speaking about the international run, the Thalapathy Vijay starrer is now the highest Kollywood grosser in the overseas market.

Mentioning specifically about the centers in overseas, Leo has become the highest-grossing Kollywood film in the UK. In France, it has recorded the highest admissions for a Kollywood film. It is also the highest-grossing Tamil film in Gulf countries and Sri Lanka. The same thing goes for Canada and Germany.

Take a look at the official post shared by the production company:

Meanwhile, released on 19th October, Leo also stars Trisha Krishnan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, and Gautham Vasudev Menon in key roles. It’s already the 3rd highest-grossing film from Kollywood at the worldwide box office, and soon, after surpassing Jailer, it’ll grab the second spot. For Thalapathy Vijay and director Lokesh Kanagaraj, this is their first film in the 600 crore club.

