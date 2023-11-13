Salman Khan-led Tiger 3 has opened on a bumper note at the box office. The action-thriller has crossed the 40 crore mark on day one, and one would usually think “only onwards and upwards” from here. But there’s disappointing news as the film co-starring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi has witnessed a drop on its most important day, as far as pre-sales are concerned. Scroll below for advance booking updates on day 2.

Tiger 3 is an important film in YRF’s spy universe. It follows the events of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai, and Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff’s War. The buzz has been massive as fans couldn’t wait to witness the trio in the same film and setting big screens on fire. Unfortunately, the response from critics and the audience has been mixed since the big release.

It’s a usual trend for Diwali releases to witness a jump on the day after Laxmi Pujan. However, here, there’s a twist in the tale as Govardhan Puja falls on Tuesday and not on Monday. Usually, Govardhan Puja is on the next day of Laxmi Pujan, and it is considered the biggest day for the box office in the Hindi belt. So, Tiger 3 will have to wait for one more day to witness its business skyrocketing.

Speaking about today’s pre-sales, Tiger 3 has added 17.50 crores gross (excluding blocked seats) via advance booking for day 2. This is a 23.91% drop from yesterday’s 23 crores gross. It’s still a good hold, and all eyes are now set on how Govardhan Puja turns out to be.

As over-the-counter ticket sales in single-screen theatres have always helped Salman Khan films, Tiger 3 might also see a big chunk of business coming in from there today. This big-screen entertainer is majorly driven by mass centers, so let’s wait and watch how the film performs on day 2.

Meanwhile, Tiger 3 stars an ensemble cast of Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi, Kumud Mishra, Riddhi Dogra, Ranveer Shorey, and Revathi, among others. Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan are seen in cameo appearances. The film was released on 12th November and is available in 2D, IMAX 2D, and other premium formats.

