Star cast: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi, Revathi, Simran, Kumud Mishra, Riddhi Dogra, Vishal Jethwa, Ranvir Shorey & others



Director: Maneesh Sharma

Producers: Aditya Chopra

Tiger 3 Box Office Review: Pre-Release Buzz & Impression

We all grew up watching Bollywood’s larger-than-life characters, and one such is Salman Khan’s Avinash Singh Rathore, aka Tiger. The Tiger franchise isn’t just a series of films but an emotion, and no matter how much some people hate the actor, no one can deny that Tiger’s role was tailor-made for Salman. So, YRF deciding to take the Tiger franchise forward with a threequel was always touted as a journey of rewriting box office record books.

While the Tiger franchise has a fan base and value of its own, it, being a part of YRF’s Spy Universe, has pumped up extra hype around the film. It was Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan with which the studio officially announced its universe and promised to intelligently mix up their spy films and characters, leading to something huge that Bollywood has never seen before. As a part of it, Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan’s cameos have been added to the film. All these things have made this threequel a volcano ready to explode at ticket windows.

The trailer and songs of Tiger 3 didn’t work for me, but it was assured that the film wouldn’t see much impact due to it, as the ground-level buzz is high. So, in the pre-release phase, the stage looked set, with Diwali festivities playing a big role in skyrocketing the box office business.

Tiger 3 Box Office Review: Initial Start, Positives & Negatives

Speaking about the initial start, Tiger 3 has taken a solid start at the Indian box office. In morning and afternoon shows, the occupancy all across the country has been strong, thus doing half of the job for the film. However, the Laxmi Pujan effect is seen in the evening shows, and the occupancy would be low even in night shows.

Coming to the positives, the film has all that hype around itself due to being a part of Spy Universe and a continuation of the Tiger franchise. Such big films have the potential to do record-breaking business during any period of the year, but releasing the Salman Khan starrer during Diwali is a masterstroke decision taken by YRF. Diwali is a lucrative period for Bollywood, and even if the content isn’t that good, films tend to do good business due to holidays. So, at least till the holidays, Tiger 3 will rake in superb numbers.

Also, there’s no major competition in theatres, and the next big film is Ranbir Kapoor‘s Animal, which releases on 1st December. So, this biggie has an open ground to perform for the next 18 days.

Talking about negatives, Tiger 3 has received mixed responses from critics and audiences. So, after a superb business during the Diwali period, the film won’t be able to perform up to the mark. Also, a repeat audience is a must for action entertainers to emerge as a blockbuster, and here, that factor is missing.

Tiger 3 Box Office Review: Final Verdict

Overall, Tiger 3 will shine at ticket windows thanks to Diwali festivities but won’t be able to do historic business. After Pathaan‘s blockbuster success, the Salman Khan starrer was touted to emerge as the highest-grosser in Spy Universe, but that won’t happen now.

By Wednesday (Bhai Dooj), Diwali festivities will come to an end, and till then, the film is expected to do business of 170-180 crores. In the lifetime run, the Tiger threequel is expected to earn 290-320 crores net at the Indian box office.

