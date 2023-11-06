Katrina Kaif is one of the leading actress in Bollywood. Being an outsider, the actress had to overcome language and cultural barriers to make a mark in Hindi cinema. She quickly adapted and became one of the most sought-after and successful actresses in Bollywood.

Her journey to stardom is characterized by her determination, versatility, and captivating beauty. While she has often stayed calm and composed during interaction with fans and paparazzis, she once seemingly lost her cool at a chasing pap. Scroll down to know more.

Back in 2016, amid a flurry of clicking cameras and eager shutterbugs, Katrina Kaif was anpped at the airport. However, the Tiger 3 actress opted not to engage with the paparazzi, swiftly making her way to her waiting car. Her vigilant bodyguards ensured that the media personnel couldn’t approach her closely.

As Katrina Kaif was on the verge of entering her car, an inquisitive photographer questioned her with a, “Bulaya kyon?” to which Katrina responded with a concise, “Maine Nahi bulaya”, as featured in the video shared by Pinkvilla.

Take a look at the video below:

Meanwhile, Katrina is gearing up for her upcoming film Tiger 3, which is one of the much-awaited films of the year. A trailer of the film was released a few days ago, and a particular scene from it has also gone viral on social media. In it, she was seen wrapped in a towel and fighting Hollywood stuntwoman and actor Michelle Lee’s character. In an interview, she said that it was a difficult scene to shoot.

Salman Khan‘s character, Tiger, has been instrumental in the growth of the YRF Spy Universe franchise, setting the stage for its current success. All eyes are eagerly anticipating his upcoming film, which is expected to unveil the next chapter in this thrilling spy universe.

Tiger 3 continues the narrative thread established in “Tiger Zinda Hai” (2017), “War” (2019), and “Pathaan” (2023). Scheduled for a theatrical release on November 12, this film will be available in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. It marks the third installment in the Tiger franchise, directed by Maneesh Sharma, with Emraan Hashmi taking on the role of the antagonist.

