It’s raining men. At least for Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday on Koffee with Karan season 8. A new promo for the third episode has been dropped, where Sara and Ananya seem to be the new best friends in town. While we wonder what happened to Janhvi Kapoor, her best friend from the last season, the two young divas talked about the most important part of their lives in the KWK 8 episode 3 promo!

Guessing what? Well, men, it is. From hinting at Kartik Aaryan, perhaps as their common ex to Vijay Deverakonda, and right from Ananya’s current boyfriend, Aditya Roy Kapur, to Sara’s rumored ex, Shubman Gill, they talked about all the men they might have come across in their short lives! At least the promo had nothing more to offer.

While they announced, let the Liger out in a brilliantly edited promo that asks about their common ex, Sara Ali Khan explained how people have been digging the wrong Sara, confirming Shubman Gill‘s affair with Sara Tendulkar! There were also plenty of Aditya Roy Kapur jokes as well.

Netizens reacted to the promo, calling it cringe and worthless. A user commented, “Wow! Is that the only thing they can talk about their ex-bf and current bf? Let’s hope there is more to the episode than talking about their ex-bf and current bf.” Another comment replied, “Aur kiski baat karenge, method acting?” A troll wrote, “I mean, what else can they talk about? Their career is just.” A user announced, “The cringe is going to reach the sky, isn’t it?”

One more comment read, “I am pretty sure there isn’t. Their filmography isn’t exactly something to boast about.” A user wondered, “It feels like they’ve been handed a script, and they think they are being funny. Even as a script, it’s really pathetic. There is no redemption for these two girls.” Another troll read, “This is looking like my girl’s sleepover, where we all gather and discuss boyfriends. At least have some standards.”

However, a user confessed, “Par bhai dekhne mein maja aawe hai cringe content.” Another one wrote, “That’s Bollywood for us all. It’s new season, new boyfriend, lol. Inke to har season new boyfriends honge.” A curious comment read, “Who did they date in common? Kartik?”

The video was shared on a Reddit sub on BollyBlindsNGossips. Check it out here.

