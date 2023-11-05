Fans are super excited as India is hosting the Cricket World Cup 2023. While India’s performance has been brilliant this year, fans are waiting to see who takes home the prestigious cup. As fan continue enjoying the various cricket matches, many netizens are quick to observe every minute detail that takes place on the cricket field. A recent video of Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli has gone viral and it has a Sara Tendulkar and Anushka Sharma connection. Wondering what we are talking about? Read on!

While Virat Kohli is married to Anushka Sharma, Shubman Gill is rumored to be dating Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar. He is often teased by fans with her name and some even end up chanting the retired cricketer’s daughter’s name at the stadium.

In a recent video, Virat can be seen batting while Shubman stands on the non striker’s end. When Kohli played his shot, Shubman had to lift his legs to let the ball pass. This video left netizens laughing.

One netizen commented, “Sara bhabhi where?,” while another wrote, “Not for Virat Kohli it’s for ball to go through without disturbance.”

Few netizens asked for justice for Anushka and Sara, “#justicefor anushka and sara,” another comment read, “#Justice for Anushka.”

Another Instagram user wrote, “Sara ka sara mood kharab kar diya.”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sudhanshu Ranjan Singh (@memegineers.xd)

Earlier, Shubman was rumored to be dating Sara Ali Khan after his breakup with Sara Tendulkar. In a chat with Sonam Bajwa, Shubman Gill had hinted at dating Khan. When Sonam asked him to name the fittest actress in Bollywood, Gill took Sara’s name.

When Sonam further asked, “Are you dating Sara?” He replied, “Maybe.” Well, this didn’t end there. When Sonam further quizzed him in Punjabi, “Sara da sara sach bolo please (Please tell us the whole truth).” Shubman said, “Sara da sara sach bol reyaan (I am telling the whole truth). Maybe, maybe not.”

We do not have any official confirmation if Shubman is dating Sara Tendulkar yet.

On the other hand, Virat Kohli turns a year older today. We wish him all the luck and love on his special day.

