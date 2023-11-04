Bollywood divas Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif have carved their niche in the industry with their choice of films they have made in the past. While Anushka and Deepika made their Bollywood debuts alongside Shah Rukh Khan in films like Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and Om Shanti Om, Katrina forayed into films with her appearance in ‘Boom’ where she was seen alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Gulshan Grover and Jackie Shroff among others.

Before making it big in showbiz, the divas have been successful models. While DP and Kat have been Kingfisher Calendar Girls, the Band Baaja Baaraat actress entered the modeling profession early in her life. Recently a Reddit user took to the platform and dropped a compilation video that has left netizens’ jaws dropped to the floor.

Recently, taking to the platform, a Redditor shared a compilation video of Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, and Katrina Kaif from their modeling days, and oh boy, their drastic transformation is evidently visible. The clip opens with the Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani actress posing like a pro wearing a halter-neck dress. While she kept her hair tied in a high ponytail, she rounded off her look with a statement neckpiece. Later, she’s seen walking the ramp wearing a simple white saree, looking elegant.

The clip later moves to Anushka Sharma, who’s seen setting the runway ablaze as she sports a white shirt paired with black pants, tying her hair in a sleek bun, the Pari actress looks unrecognizable.

Soon afterwards, we see Katrina Kaif dazzling in a black dress, which she pairs with a statement jewelry piece. Carrying a huge puff, she ties her hair in a pony. Later, the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress is seen wearing a rose gold dress while sporting a similar hairstyle. Watch the video below:

Well, all these supermodels have cultivated into top actresses of Bollywood, who never forget to send their fans into a tizzy with their hot photos, which they often post on social media. Now take a look at their latest self:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

Currently, Deepika Padukone has been making headlines since her appearance on Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan 8, while Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif are in the news for pregnancy rumors.

On the work front, while Katrina Kaif is gearing up for the release of Tiger 3, and later in Merry Christmas, Deepika has an exciting lineup of films like Fighter with Hrithik Roshan, Kalki 2898 AD with Prabhas and Singham Again with her husband, Ranveer Singh. Sharma, on the other hand will be seen in Chakda ‘Xpress.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif’s drastic transformation that has left you spellbound? Do let us know.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

Must Read: Jawan Extended Cut Barely Extends Anything! Don’t Want To Watch Shah Rukh Khan Starrer Again? Here Are 5 Minutes Of Added Footage In All Its Scene-Wise Details

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News