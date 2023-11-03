After the fabulous opening with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s episode, Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan returned with its 8th season. The show, which garnered an amazing response for its opening episode, saw Deol siblings- Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol gracing the couch and making headlines with their appearance on the show. Amid all the excitement around the upcoming episode, the filmmaker and host has dropped the teaser of the show, and it gives an exciting sneak peek of all the upcoming episodes.

Some time back, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director dropped the official teaser, and it sees celebs like Sara Ali Khan-Ananya Panday, Alia Bhatt-Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ajay Devgn-Rohit Shetty and Kajol-Rani Mukerji arriving on the controversial show and spilling some interesting beans. Scroll down for details.

The official teaser of Koffee With Karan 8 sees Karan Johar exclaiming in excitement, ‘We’re back’. The filmmaker is later seen telling Kareena Kapoor Khan, “You’re nobody’s actor, you’re your own actor,” after she says, “I believe I am director’s actor.” Further KJo is seen calling Kajol bitchy after she tells him, ‘Humble is not your middle name’. However, it doesn’t end there. Karan Johar further asks Ajay Devgn to name his enemy in the industry, reacting to which Shivaay actor says, “Once Upon A Time, You.”

Later, the entertainment reaches its peak when Sara Ali Khan teases Ananya Panday with an Aditya Roy Kapur reference. It all happens when KJo asks Sara about a thing that Panday has, and she doesn’t, Ms. Khan replies, “A Night Manager,” adding to which Ananya says, “I am feeling very Ananya Coy Kapur.’

Watch it below:

Commenting on the teaser, a Redditor user wrote, “Most excited for Rani and Kajol episode. Nothing better than three friends pulling each others’ legs.” While another said, “May Sharmila and Neetu are joining Alia and Kareena on the same episode or just like a video of them talking. KJO loves his saas bahu jodi angle.”

A third one suggested the makers, “CHANGE. THE. COUCH. It’s so hideous how did no one notice?! It’s clashing so much with everyone’s outfits. Spoiling the frame.” While fourth one commented, “Sara is probably the one nepo that has an actual fan base at the ground level. The sub might hate her, but there’s no denying her popularity.”

A fifth one wrote, “Ajay attacking KJO is so funny,” while another said, “I feel like alia and kareena’s episode will be fun I mean kareena is usually pretty hilarious on the show and kajol and rani will be great too I feel.”

After Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, let’s see who’s all set to grace the couch next.

