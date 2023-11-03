Koffee With Karan is all everyone can talk about. After the first explosive episode starring Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, the next one had the Deol brothers – Sunny and Bobby. The upcoming episode is set to star two BFFs Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday.

Both Sara and Ananya are fairly new in Bollywood but have established themselves over years since their debut. While Sara debuted in Bollywood in 2018 with Kedarnath, Ananya impressed everyone with her performance in Student Of The Year 2 in 2019. We await to see what new revelations they make on the Koffee couch.

While we await the episode, many netizens have been talking about the last episode from Koffee With Karan season 7 starring Sara Ali Khan, where she came with Janhvi Kapoor. While the episode was entertaining, many netizens blamed Karan Johar for favoring Janhvi.

After Karan Johar announced Sara Ali Khan will be attending the show with Ananya, many commented on the video and expressed their displeasure. One wrote, “Har baar ananya ka bf change hota h iss couch par,” while another wrote, “Sara not come with Janvi? jagra hogaya?”

Netizens may think that trouble has brewed between Sara and Janhvi since their last appearance on KWK. However, that is not true! For the uninitiated, Sara and Janhvi were recently seen exiting the airport together, whilst chatting.

Not only this, netizens also spotted the duo at the Jio Plaza launch, partying their hearts out. The pics were shared by Orhan Awatramani.

In another interview, Sara even defended the Dhadak actress after her recent statement where Janhvi claimed that she is yet to receive respect as an actor, went viral.

Once in a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Sara defended Janhvi and said, “Maybe what Janhvi could have meant, maybe as an actor one still has to prove themselves. But even then, whether it’s Kedarnath or Atrangi, I read the reviews I was given. I don’t think respect has been a problem for me.”

Sara and Janhvi became friends in Goa. Like they say, everything is planned, and everything fell in place as the actresses became neighbors in Goa and started chatting one day. Sara had told KWK7, “We were neighbors in Goa and we had a common friend. Then one day we started talking. We ended up talking till 8 AM in the morning.” To this, Sara added that their impromptu chat ended up being an all night plan.

While Sara Ali Khan may be attending this year’s Koffee With Karan with Ananya Panday, her friendship with Janhvi Kapoor remains intact.

