After the box office failure of her latest film, Tejas, Kangana Ranaut has been on a spiritual trip to Dwarkadhish Temple in Gujarat. The diva, who enjoys a massive fan following, often shares updates of her life with her fans via her social media accounts. Recently, she gave a glimpse of her religious trip and shared a couple of photos of her looking ethereal in ethnic wear. The actress, often seen supporting and Tweeting in favor of the ruling government, is often trolled for wanting to get into politics.

Now, during her recent media interaction, the actress has confirmed that she would like to contest the next Lok Sabha elections with the grace of God. Yes, you heard that right! The Queen actress, who was earlier in the news for calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi an avatar of Lord Krishna, has now confirmed entering politics.

During her visit to the prestigious Dawarkadhish Temple to seek the blessings of Lord Krishna, Kangana Ranaut addressed the media and spoke about the temple and the city of Dwarka, which was submerged under the sea. During her interaction, when she was asked about her plans to enter politics, she confirmed that “Shri Krishna ki kripa rahi to” she will fight in the next Lok Sabha elections. Well, this has surely raised netizens’ eyebrows.

Well, just a few days of days, Kangana Ranaut had told Times Now, “Uski wajah yeh hai ki wo iss desh ke liye… jaise ek avatar hote hain, wo hamare liye ek avatar hain… Wo ek sadharan manushya nahin hain. Unka janam jo hai wo iss desh ke uddhar ke liye hua hai.”

Some time back, The Tejas actress shared a slew of photos on social media looking stunning in a heavily embroidered suit. Captioning the same, she wrote, “Today had darshan of Baba Somnath ji, also went to Ram temple of Somnath with the help of local staff, wrote Ram ji’s name in the book named Ram there, after that had darshan of Shri Krishna Moksh Bhoomi. Very near Somnath ji is the place where the arrow hit the feet of Shri Krishna ji. It was there that he attained salvation. Thanks to all the colleagues and employees, this day was also very auspicious and joyful.”

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut has Emergency and Tanu Weds Manu 3 in the pipeline.

