Kangana Ranaut is not letting anything hold her back, not even the disastrous response to her film Tejas at the box office. Known for living her life Queen-size in her terms, Kangana also grabs headlines for her pro-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) statements. Keeping up with her political alignment, the actress recently compared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Lord Shri Krishna’s avatar, saying he was born to rescue this country.

Kangana’s latest film Tejas has reported below-average numbers at the box office, adding to actress’s long list of flops. Recently, taking to Instagram, Kangana also shared a video insisting people watch her action thriller as she said it contains all the components of patriotism that could burst any Indian’s heart with pride.

Adding to the promotional spree of her film despite its poor box office performance, Kangana recently screened her film Tejas for Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth at the Lok Bhawan Auditorium in Lucknow. The event also saw Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in attendance.

Now, coming to Kangana Ranaut’s bizarre claim, the actress, in an interview with Times Now, said that her favorite person is PM Modi when the host asked her which Prime Minister she admires the most among Narendra Modi, Atal Bihari Bajpayee, and Indira Gandhi. “Mere pasandeeda pradhan mantri…mere pasandeeda person is Prime Minister Modi,” Kangana said. When asked why she prefers PM Modi over others, the Thalaivii actress replied, “Uski wajah yeh hai ki wo iss desh ke liye… jaise ek avatar hote hain, wo hamare liye ek avatar hain… Wo ek sadharan manushya nahin hain. Unka janam jo hai wo iss desh ke uddhar ke liye hua hai.”

When the host interrupted her to point out that she may get trolled over this statement, Kangana asserted, “Main troll ho jaun mujhe uss se koi aapatti nahin hai.. jo dusht honge unko achhi baatein itni kategi… aap samajh nahin sakte unko kitna kasht hone wala hai.” She added, “Jo log sachchai ke saath hain, jo log achchhai ke saat hain, yeh unke zakhmon ke liye marham bhi toh hain meri baatein…jab Shri Krishna huye the, unke baare mein Sudama ne Kaha,”wo bhagwan hain”… lekin Duryodhan ne kaha, “Arey kaahe ka bhagwan..kuch nahi ek number natua hai… sara din aurton ke saath naachta hai, chugli karta hai, aur kuchh kaam nahin hai iska…””. If your perception is not good, you may end up disrespecting the almighty as well,” she concluded.

You can check out the video below:

Kangana Ji Ne Bata Diya Hai Ki Modi Ji Ek Avtaar hain. Fair enough!🙏 pic.twitter.com/Z2W28OGxxz — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) October 25, 2023

