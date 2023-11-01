It was in 1997 when the world first saw the charm and grace of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in films as she debuted with Mani Ratnam’s Tamil film Iruvar. She’s known worldwide for her ethereal beauty and won the ‘Miss World’ pageant in 1994. Through the years, Aishwarya has done many films, brand endorsements, and investment that has taken her net worth to a whopping Rs 828 crores.

Aishwarya has made sure to slowly and steadily increase her fees over the years. She takes home Rs 10 – 12 crore per movie, according to a report by ETimes. According to Exchange4media, the Dhoom actress earns Rs 80 to 90 crore from brand endorsements annually. For a day’s shoot for an ad, the actress charges Rs 6-7 crore.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan lives with her husband, father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan, mother-in-law Jaya Bachchan, and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan at Jalsa, which is priced at Rs 112 Crore. As the actress celebrates her birthday, let’s take a look at the 5 most expensive things owned by her.

5 Most Expensive Items Owned By Aishwarya Rai

1. House In Dubai

While Aish lives in Jalsa, she is also the co-owner of a stunning house in Dubai. The actress owns a house in one of Dubai’s poshest neighborhoods, Sanctuary Falls in Jumeirah Golf Estates. The house has a golf course, a swimming pool, a Scavolini-designed kitchen, and more amenities.

2. 5BHK Bungalow In Bandra

Located in one of Mumbai’s best localities is Aish’s 5BHK bungalow in a premium residential tower in Bandra-Kurla Complex. The actress bought it for Rs 21 crore in 2015 and it is spread over 5,500 square feet.

3. Wedding Saree Worth Lakhs

Forget lehengas, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s golden wedding saree was made with real gold and costs approximately Rs 75 lakh. It was designed by Neeta Lulla, who even added many Swarovski crystals to the dress.

4. Rolls Royce Ghost

The Jodhaa Akbar actress loves her share of cars and is often seen investing in luxury rides. One of her most expensive buys was a Rolls Royce Ghost worth Rs 7 crore! She joined many actors like Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, and Sanjay Dutt, who also own a Rolls Royce.

5. Dior Sling Bag

Aish proudly owns a Dior sling bag that can totally be someone’s LPA! She owns a Dior sling bag worth Rs 2.2 lakh and she often carries it around.

Aishwarya Rai has climbed the ladder of success on her own and we wish her great luck for the future.

