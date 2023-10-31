It seems to be a challenging time for the latest releases in Hindi and in South film industries- be it Thalapathy Vijay’s ‘Leo’ or Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Tejas’ – both the films seem to be struggling at the box office. Thalapathy Vijay’s film ‘Leo’ has been in the news for all the controversial reasons even before its release. Right from getting its morning shows cancelled to being accused of plagiarising the title, it has been grabbing attention since.

Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film also stars Trisha, Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, Sandy Master, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and George Maryan. Now in a shocking turn of, since its release on October 19, its afternoon show has been canceled. Yes, you heard that right!

Recently, film trade analyst Manobala Vijaybalan shared shocking news on social media that has taken the web by storm. Reportedly, Leo, November 1’s 12:35 PM show has been canceled in order to make way for Irugapatru. At the same time, he has refrained from revealing the reason it is being said that the multiplexes have taken the decision to in the wake of Leo’s poor box office performance.

He Tweeted, “||#LeoScam |#LEODisaster|| #Leo tomorrow’s 12:35 PM show cancelled and replaced with already released #Irugapatru. Those who booked tickets have been issued refund. #LokeshKanagaraj’s film fails to pull audience. #LeoSuccessMeet – for the first time, disaster movie team will celebrate false success. This is a real example of one show from one theatre. Similar way Multiple shows are getting cancelled across the world for Joseph Vijay movie.”

The trade analyst has not only shared the screenshot of a ticket booking app but also the message people are receiving from the theatres. The message mentions the cancelation of the booking along with the refund of the amount.

On the other hand, Kangana Ranaut’s Tejas, which was struggling even to earn Rs 1 crore a day, saw cancellation of shows due to no audience.

Meanwhile, disappointed fans of Leo have already made #LeoDisaster trend on social media. On the other hand, some of Leo fans have slammed the trade analyst for not accepting the reality.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Leo’s show cancellation? Do let us know.

