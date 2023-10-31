Thalapathy Vijay and his Tamil action thriller Leo, helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is refusing to slow down overseas as well as in India. The film, which was released on October 19 – before the Dussehra festivities, made sure to churn out the best numbers during the period. But the film still continues to take some top spots and dethrone other films.

In the latest update, Leo’s box office collection overseas has again created some new records, surpassing the old ones. The film has surpassed Rajinikanth’s Jailer in Singapore and in the UK as it makes an entry in the top 5 highest-grossers of 2023 in both territories.

Coming to the collections in Singapore, Leo, in just 11 days, has dominated over all the releases of this year, claiming the top spot for the highest-grossers of 2023 in Singapore. The Thalapathy Vijay film currently stands at $1.95 million and counting in Singapore. The film promises more laurels in the territory dominated by Tamil audiences.

This year, only 6 films have crossed the $1 million mark in Singapore. In fact, Leo’s box office collection in Singapore has surprisingly pushed Shah Rukh Khan‘s Pathaan out of the top 5 highest-grossing films of 2023, owing to the abundant Tamil audiences and Kollywood lovers in the territory. Currently, Pathaan stands at $1.08 million in Singapore. Interestingly, Khan’s Jawan is the only Hindi film in the highest-grossing films in the country this year.

Check out the top 5 highest-grossers of 2023 in Singapore:

Leo – S$1.95 Million (in 11 days) Jailer – S$1.78 Million Ponniyin Selvan2 – $1.53 Million Varisu – $1.22 Million Jawan – $1.086 Million

Coming to another part of the world, that is the UK, Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Leo has outperformed Rajinikanth’s Jailer, which was a riot worldwide when it released earlier this year. Leo has collected over £1.51 million in the UK, surpassing Rajinikanth’s Jailer and pushing it to the last in the list of the top 5 highest-grossers of 2023 in the UK.

Check out the top 5 highest-grossers of 2023 in the UK:

Pathaan – £4.38 Million Jawan – £3.09 Million RRKPK – £2.37 Million Leo – £1.51 Million Jailer – £1.33 Million

However, while Thalapathy Vijay outperformed Rajinikanth’s Jailer in the UK and Singapore, it will still take some time to achieve the feat in the North American territory. While Leo stands at $5.4 million in this region in 11 days, Rajinikanth’s Jailer’s lifetime run stands at $5.7 million.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Box Office updates!

Must Read: Tiger 3 Box Office: Katrina Kaif To Finally Get Her First Clean Hit In 6 Years Post Tiger Zinda Hai’s Massive Success?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News