It’s happening. 12th Fail is finding audiences for itself and has now scored a Monday which is not just holding well but in fact much bigger than Friday. The need of the hour was for the film to cross the 1 crore milestone on Monday as well and this has happened indeed, what with 1.50 crore coming in. Friday collections were 1.10 crore so for the film to go one up over that is definitely encouraging.

12th Fail is now seeing an increase in showcasing for itself as well, which means there is a good probability of 1 crore mark been breached every day right till Thursday at least. In fact, with no notable release arriving on Friday, the Vikrant Massey starrer could well continue its 1 crore run right till the close of second weekend, which would make it 10 days in a row. Currently, the film stands at 8.20 crores.

The Vikrant Massey starrer has surprised one and all since, at best, the film seemed like a 10 crores lifetime rather and now it’s in a real chance to cross the 25 crores mark. In fact given the kind of surprise successes that one has seen for small films in the past, anything is possible. However while one puts a final figure to the Vidhu Vinod Chopra directed 12th Fail, the first step in the right direction would be to cross 1 crore today till Thursday. Once that happens, one can start expecting greater milestones to be accomplished.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Tiger 3 Box Office: Katrina Kaif To Finally Get Her First Clean Hit In 6 Years Post Tiger Zinda Hai’s Massive Success?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News