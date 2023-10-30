After the gloomy phase of the post-COVID-19 pandemic, the cinema business is back on track, and the year 2023 has been really good so far for the Indian box office. We saw several industry hits being delivered and some unheard numbers coming in. The latest to join the list is Leo, starring Thalapathy Vijay, which has now crossed a huge milestone of footfalls. Keep reading to know more!

Apart from Bollywood, Kollywood is another film industry that is enjoying an impressive run in 2023. It saw not 1 but 2 all-time blockbusters in the form of Rajinikanth’s Jailer and Vijay’s latest action thriller. Apart from earning colossal total across the globe, both films have achieved milestones in terms no. of tickets purchased in India, with Vijay joining the list just recently.

As per Sacnilk Entertainment, Leo has crossed 2 crore footfalls at the Indian box office, which is a huge feat. In 2023, it has become the 5th Indian film to do so. Before this, Thalapathy Vijay starrer, Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and Jawan, Sunny Deol‘s Gadar 2, and Rajinikanth’s Jailer crossed this milestone.

As we can see, the list comprises 3 Bollywood films and 2 Kollywood films. Unlike last year, 2023 is missing blockbusters from Telugu and Kannada film industries.

Speaking about the collection of Leo, the film showed a big jump over the second weekend and raked in 36-37 crores net between Friday and Sunday at the Indian box office. It has already crossed 300 crores net to become the 3rd Kollywood film to achieve the feat after 2.0 and Jailer. As of now, i.e., after 11 days, the Indian collection is standing at 319.60-320.10 crores. Globally, the numbers have gone well beyond 500 crores gross.

Meanwhile, after the blockbuster success of Leo, it is said that the makers are planning a success meet, and even Thalapathy Vijay might attend it along with other actors. Before the release, an audio launch event was planned in Chennai, but it was canceled due to some unknown reasons. As Vijay hardly promotes his films, fans look forward to such audio launch events, and sadly, even that got canceled this time. So, if the success meet happens, it’ll be a treat for fans to watch their beloved star pouring his heart out.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

