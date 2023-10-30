Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo is bringing in smashing numbers at the worldwide box office and has turned out to be one of the biggest successes in the history of Tamil cinema. A few days back, we reported about the film achieving breakeven in almost all territories and now, the latest we learned about it is that the biggie has entered into a profit zone in North America. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the action thriller serves as the third LCU (Lokesh Cinematic Universe) film after Kaithi and Vikram. That all hype, along with the presence of Thalapathy Vijay, has helped in creating a rampage at ticket windows. As per the last update, the worldwide collections have gone well beyond the 500 crore gross mark.

Leo is a costly affair, and its theatrical rights also got sold at a hefty price. So, in this case, all eyes were set on whether the film would yield profit for buyers or not. Thankfully, it’s not only about glossy numbers, but the biggie has actually turned out to be a winning affair for all those who invested their money. The latest territory to enter the profit zone is North America.

Yesterday night, Prathyangira Cinemas, one of Leo’s distributors in North America, took to Twitter and officially declared that the Thalapathy Vijay starrer has achieved breakeven and has entered into the profit zone. It is learned that the collection at the North American box office has gone well beyond the breakeven and has reportedly made over $5 million.

The official handle of Prathyangira Cinemas tweeted, “At @PrathyangiraUS @AACreationsUS we are happy to share #LEO entered into Profits as of this morning in North America. Very proud to associate with @actorvijay sir @Dir_Lokesh @7screenstudio & @PharsFilm… Thank You Vijay Anna fans for the blasting blockbuster- @VjaiVattikuti.”

At @PrathyangiraUS @AACreationsUS we are happy to share #LEO entered into Profits as of this morning in North America. 🤩 Very proud to associate with @actorvijay sir @Dir_Lokesh@7screenstudio& @PharsFilm Thank You Vijay Anna fans for the blasting blockbuster- @VjaiVattikuti — Prathyangira Cinemas (@PrathyangiraUS) October 29, 2023

Meanwhile, there have been accusations stating that the worldwide collections of Leo are fake or exaggerated and makers made proxy bookings in overseas. Amid these allegations, producer SS Lalit Kumar recently broke his silence.

As per Track Tollywood’s report, Lalit Kumar said, “We announced actual box office numbers without any exaggeration, 461 crores in 1st week is absolutely genuine. I don’t have any motive to fake the numbers, and the movie is doing very well in overseas. There is absolutely no need for proxy bookings.”

