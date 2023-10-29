Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo continues to do rocking business at the Indian box office. Today, it wrapped up its second weekend, and the numbers that have been recorded are simply superb, taking the film closer to its next achievement of beating Rajinikanth’s Jailer. Keep reading to know more!

The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial was released on 19th October and enjoyed the benefit of an extended opening weekend. Amid Navratri and Dussehra festivities, the action thriller did record business and entered the 300 crore club in no time, becoming the third Kollywood film to do so after 2.0 and Jailer.

On the second Saturday, Leo witnessed a massive jump of over 80% and earned 14 crores, taking the total to 304.60 crores net (all languages) at the Indian box office in 10 days. Today, the film again showed growth despite the cricket World Cup match between India and England.

As per early trends flowing in, Leo is closing its day 11 at 15-15.30 crores. This jump could have been bigger, but since tomorrow is a working day, night occupancies were affected throughout the country. So, after 11 days, the film stands at 319.60-320.10 crores net (all languages).

During the second weekend, the Thalapathy Vijay starrer has added 36.50-37 crores to its kitty, and now, it’ll be interesting to see how it fares during weekdays.

The distance between Leo and Jailer (345 crores) is 20 crores, and it will be covered in the next few days. So, the biggie is all set to emerge as the second highest net grosser in the history of Tamil cinema after 2.0’s 408 crores.

Apart from Thalapathy Vijay, the film also stars Trisha Krishnan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, and Gautham Vasudev Menon.

Meanwhile, some have been accusing that the worldwide collections of Leo are fake or exaggerated, and makers made proxy bookings in overseas. Amid these allegations, producer SS Lalit Kumar has broken his silence and slammed all naysayers.

As per Track Tollywood’s report, Lalit Kumar said, “We announced actual box office numbers without any exaggeration, 461 crores in 1st week is absolutely genuine. I don’t have any motive to fake the numbers, and the movie is doing very well in overseas. There is absolutely no need for proxy bookings.”

