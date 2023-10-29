It was another successful day for Leo Hindi at the Box office as Thalapathy Vijay’s film earned well despite Hindi releases waiting for audiences to bring them good numbers. However, while the Hindi films released this week are struggling, Leo seems to have outperformed them on the tenth day of release.

On the tenth day, Vijay’s film earned 1.50 crore at the Box Office. This was the second Saturday, and the film did not seem to stop as it made its way to the 25 crore mark in total.

The film, helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, has struck a chord with the audiences for sure. On Friday, the film earned 1.30 crore. Looking at the steady pace and the gradual, it is surely assumed that Sunday numbers might beat both days. The second weekend total for the film might fall in the range of 4 – 4.50 crore.

Interestingly, the film, which was released on 19th October, was a Thursday release that collected 11.35 crore in the extended 4-day weekend. What followed next was a Dussehra Holiday, and the film collected as much as the opening day number, which was 3 crore.

In fact, except for the first Friday, which was the second day of the film, Leo collected 2.35 crore as it was a working day. The rest of the days in the first weekend, including the opening, contributed 3 crore every day.

The film saw a dip post-Dussehra as it collected 1.40 crore on day 7 and 1.20 crore on Day 8, taking the extended weekend total to 18.95 crore. Now, within 10 days, the film stands at a total of 21.75 crore.

The film, on the tenth day, outperformed Kangana Ranaut’s Tejas, which has collected 1.25 crore on the second day of the release. All these numbers come as a surprise since Leo was not released in National Cinema chains PVR, INOX, and Cinepolis.

The Thalapathy Vijay starrer is churning out these numbers from the single screens that are showing Leo. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Sarja as the antagonist and Trisha Krishnan as the female lead.

As the film is on the way to success in the Hindi as well, Thalapathy Vijay has already moved to his next film Thalapathy 68, whose audio rights have been sold at a record price of 22 crore to T-series.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

