There was no growth on Saturday for Tejas as 1.25 crores* came in. On Friday, the film had opened to 1.25 crores* and to make any sort of headway, it needed to at least double up on Saturday. That has unfortunately not happened for the film.

Today would be as it is tough for any growth to come in due to the cricket World Cup match between India and England, which will keep a chunk of viewers entertained.

Tejas has now reached 2.50 crores* and it’s very low indeed. One now waits to see whether the weekend numbers manage to go past the 4 crores mark. That would require a much bigger jump than expected, though given the kind of scale and size of the Kangana Ranaut starrer, the overall score needs to be far bigger.

Tejas has arrived in theatres and seen a reasonably wide release with good count of screens and shows allocated to it. However, given the trending so far, one expects the viewership to take place only once the film arrives on OTT.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

