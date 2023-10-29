Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj, coming together after Master, clearly did wonders at the box office. While the Tamil version was always expected to do well, the real surprise has been Leo’s Hindi dubbed version. It has performed way beyond everyone’s expectations at the Indian box office and will be ending the second weekend on a good note. Keep reading to know more!

Thalapathy Vijay enjoys a loyal fan base in the Hindi belt, but unfortunately, no film capitalized on it. His latest action thriller looked like a perfect affair, with all the LCU hype backing it. However, the biggest blow occurred when it was learned that the Hindi version wouldn’t be screened in National Cinema Chains of India. On top of that, even the makers didn’t show any interest in promoting the biggie in the Hindi belt.

To everyone’s surprise, Leo opened with decent numbers in the Hindi belt and enjoyed a surprising theatrical run during the extended opening week. With the kind of reception it has got despite the absence of release in National Cinema Chains, it pretty much states that the Hindi audience had a genuine interest in the film and wanted to watch it on the big screen.

Even on the second Friday, Leo (Hindi) earned more than the new Bollywood releases, hinting at an impressive run during the second weekend. As per the last update, the film had earned 20.25 crores net in 9 days at the Indian box office, and in the next few days, the mark of 30 crores will be touched.

If Leo (Hindi) manages to go beyond 30 crores, it will surpass Nikhil Siddhartha’s Karthikeya 2 (Hindi), which had earned a lifetime of 30 crores.

Released in 2022, Karthikeya 2 was a sleeper success in the Hindi market and was declared a Super-Hit at the Indian box office. With a meager cost of 4.50 crores, the film earned 30 crores, yielding returns of 25.50 crores (566.66% returns).

The next target after Karthikeya 2 is KGF Chapter 1 (44.09 crores), but that looks unachievable as Leo (Hindi) will end its run below 40 crores.

Released on 19th October, Leo also stars Trisha Krishnan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, and Gautham Vasudev Menon in key roles.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

