After the nationwide success of ‘Karthikeya 2’, Tollywood star Nikhil Siddhartha is back in the news with the pan-India thriller, ‘Spy’. The makers unveiled a short video on Saturday to reveal Nikhil’s association with the movie and create a buzz about “India’s Best Kept Secret”.

So, what’s the best-kept secret of the country? It’s about the freedom fighter and founder of the Indian National Army (INA), Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, who gave the nation the slogan: ‘Tum mujhe khoon do, main tumhe azadi doonga’ (You give me blood, I will give you freedom).

Netaji‘s death is still a mystery. A movie based on this hidden story is sure to amp up curiosity levels. So, ‘Spy’ clearly is not a regular movie in the espionage genre.

The film sees the editor, Garry BH, making his debut as director with the movie, which is being produced on a grand scale. The makers announced that ‘Spy’ will be released on June 29. The teaser will be out on May 12.

Iswarya Menon is the leading lady opposite Nikhil. Sanya Thakur will be seen as the second lead in the movie and Aryan Rajesh makes his comeback in a special role.

Producer K. Rajashekhar Reddy billed the film as “a complete action-packed spy thriller” that will be released in five languages — Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

