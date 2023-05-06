Prime Video today announced the global streaming premiere of the Malayalam comedy-drama, Enthadaa Saji. Written and directed by the debutant Godfy Xavier Babu, and produced by Listin Stephen under the banner of Majic Frames, the film features Nivetha Thomas, Kunchacko Boban and Jayasurya in pivotal roles. Enthadaa Saji will exclusively premiere in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide on May 6 on Prime Video.

Enthadaa Saji is the latest addition to the Prime membership. Prime members in India enjoy savings, convenience, and entertainment, all in single membership for just ₹1499/ year.

Set in the backdrop of Illickal village in the Thodupuzha district of Kerala, Enthada Saji chronicles the mundane life of Sajimol Thomas (played by Nivetha Thomas), an unmarried jovial woman whose wedding becomes the talk of the town due to untowardly situation.

On her regular visit to Church, she runs into Saint Rocky a.k.a. Saint Roch (Kunchako Boban), and her life changes for good, including her love life until Saint Roch disappears from the Church, leaving her confused. Watch Enthadaa Saji on Prime Video starting today!

