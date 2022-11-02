Actress Nivetha Thomas, who has been flooded with birthday wishes from friends, fans and film industry professionals, said that this year will be for learning, growing, bettering and becoming.

Taking to Instagram, the actress, who celebrates her birthday on Wednesday, wrote: “This year is for learning, growing, bettering and becoming.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nivetha Thomas‘ post continued reading, “To everyone who took time out of their day to wish me, thank you. I am forever grateful for your love and kindness. Will work extra hard to earn it! You are in my prayers. Please keep me in yours. So much love, Nivetha.”

Nivetha Thomas, who was last seen in the Telugu action entertainer, ‘Saakini Daakini’, added: “We will see each other a lot more in theatres this year, where I’ll be gladly and eagerly waiting to introduce myself in different names, multiple times!”

“Again, thank you for the kindness and appreciation you constantly keep sending this way. I love you all.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nivetha Thomas (@i_nivethathomas)

On the work front, Nivetha Thomas was last seen in the Rajinikanth starrer Darbar, the Nani and Sudheer Babu led V, Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab and Telugu remake of the South Korean film Midnight Runners – Saakini Daakini. She is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film titled Enthada Saji.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Hombale Films Enjoying A Golden Run At The Box Office With 2000 Crore+ Coming From Last 3 Films! Salaar, Bagheera & Many More Awaiting To Rock

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram