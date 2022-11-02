KGF Star Yash Celebrates Karnataka Day, Shares A Beautiful Picture Of Kannada Flag

KGF star Yash celebrated the Karnataka day as he expressed his pride in the growth of the Kannada film industry.

Taking to Twitter, the actor, who has become synonymous with ‘Rocky Bhai’ much like his elder superstar ‘Salman bhai’, shared a picture of himself waving the Kannada flag atop a roof.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Yash put up a tweet in his native language of Kannada as wrote, “Let the sky be wind. Jump and live. A beautiful Kannada flag.”

Speaking of KGF Chapter 2, the second instalment of the franchise created a record in the Hindi market with its phenomenal opening and lifetime run. Now, another Kannada film – the recently released Rishab Shetty-starrer, ‘Kantara‘ is raking in records.

Yash, who was once considered a ‘wonder boy’ after the release of his film ‘Moggina Manasu’ has risen to the ranks of highest paid Kannada actor and one of the highest paid in the South Indian film industry following the success of KGF franchise in the Hindi and regional markets.

Must Read: Project K: It’s Going To Be Prabhas vs Salman Khan On Eid 2024, The Box Office Clash We Never Saw Coming?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram