Hansika Motwani Wraps Up The Shoot Of Her Female-Centric Film 'Man'

Hansika Motwani has completed shooting for the last schedule of director Igore’s Tamil film ‘Man’ in Chennai. The film is a thriller that talks about violence against women and the difficulties that they have been subjected to. Hansika plays a fashion designer – a strong, independent and empowered woman.

Speaking about the film and the process, Hansika says, “The look is fierce and the shoot was very challenging.” She adds, “As the ‘Man’ shoot comes to an end, I must say this journey wasn’t very easy, but it was definitely worth the effort.”

Hansika Motwani continues, “My character in the movie has many layers and it was an experience to play such a strong woman. I can’t wait for the audience to see me play Nirmala. This movie is truly very special to me.”

Directed by Igore and shot in Chennai, Pollachi and Madurai, the film also includes Aari Arjunan, who plays the antagonist, Janani Durga and Soumika, apart from Hansika. Ghibran has composed the music and Mani has worked the cameras.

