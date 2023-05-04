Vijay Deverakonda is a heart throb who has always ruled the hearts of the audience. Apart from his brilliant performance in his films, the actor has always garnered extraordinary attention and love for this endearing charm. At the same time, his killer looks have made him a permanent face in the list of India’s sexiest men. As Vijay’s fans never leave a chance to adore him for his smartness and flamboyant aura, they flooded the social media universe, when the actor dropped some of the mahurat photos in which his smile took over the hearts of the audience.

Recently Vijay took to his social media and shared some mahurat pictures as he is kickstarting his upcoming film VD12 which was announced yesterday, along with the entire cast and crew.

As soon as Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda dropped the picture, his fans flooded the loving comments in the comment section. Some of the comments read, “The smile😩😩😩😩”

‘That smile thooo🤌🏻😙😙😙😙”

“His smile😘🫂”

Reacting to a photo by Vijay Deverakonda, another user commented, “could die a million times over and over for that million dollar smile✨👍🏻”

Are you going to slay all of us with a single smile? 😭❤️#VijayDeverakonda @TheDeverakonda #VD12 pic.twitter.com/nbC8QsiK13 — Rowdy Girl Fans ✨ (@RowdyGFC) May 3, 2023

On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda has grabbed some great deals in the brand world. Apart from this, he will be seen in Kushi and the other two untitled projects, one being VD12 and the other one with Geetha Govindam, director.

