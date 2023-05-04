On the second day of FICCI Frames, Ms Bhumi Pednekar graced the stage for a Fireside chat on ‘being the change’. In a conversation with moderator Rajeev Masand, the renowned film critic and COO, Dharma Cornerstone Agency, Bhumi spoke about her journey as an unconventional actress and her choice of socially relevant films. Bhumi Pednekar has carved a niche for herself in the Indian film industry by taking up roles that challenge societal norms and address pressing issues.

The actress spoke at length about her experience working on films like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, which highlighted the importance of sanitation and hygiene in rural India, and Dum Laga Ke Haisha, which broke multiple societal stereotypes. During the conversation, Bhumi emphasized the role of cinema in bringing about social change and how it has the power to shape public opinion and drive social reform. She said, “I realised the power of cinema and how it can influence a large number of people” when asked about noticing any impact her films have made.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bhumi also added how the release of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha drastically changed rural areas of India when the film was widely screened in villages in India. Cinema influenced the change that laws might not have been able to. Rajeev Masand asked Bhumi Pednekar about her choice of socially relevant films. Bhumi said that it is no coincidence to take such socially relevant skills. It is in her nature to give back to society and influence social change through her art and has immense love for the country and its culture. Therefore, making any positive impact is a source of pride and motivation to do socially relevant films. When asked what genre she would like to explore, Bhumi replied, “I think I have not tapped into action and I would love to channelise the badass energy in me into it.”

Bhumi’s appearance at FICCI Frames was a testament to her commitment to creating socially relevant content and addressing pressing issues through her work. She expressed her gratitude to be a part of such an esteemed event and was delighted to have the opportunity to share her perspective with the audience.

Overall, the conversation between Bhumi Pednekar and Rajeev Masand was enlightening, and the audience was inspired by Bhumi’s vision and commitment to creating socially relevant content. Her testimonials of personal experience were a reminder of the important role that actors play in driving social change through their work, and the Indian film industry looks forward to seeing more of Bhumi’s exceptional talent on the big screen.

On the work front, the actress was last seen in Anubhav Sinha‘s Bheed which was dejected on screen. Bhumi Pednekar’s Upcoming films is an interesting bunch starting from Afwaah, Bhakshak, The Lady Killer and Meri Patni Ka Remake.

Must Read: Priyanka Chopra Almost Falls On The Ground While Walking In Thigh High Slit Dress & Heels, Nick Jonas Saves Her Making The Netizens Go “He Got Your Back Pri”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News