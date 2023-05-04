Priyanka Chopra Jonas painted the town red at the Met Gala after party with Nick Jonas but she was about to suffer a mishap which was saved by Nick just in time. While PeeCee was getting captured on the camera, walking towards her car with Nick she tripped on her high heels. But she had Nick Jonas by her side.

A video on Instagram shows the Citadel actress walking confidently in her thigh-high slit gown. But she gets caught up with the tail of the gown messing up with her heels and Priyanka was about to trip. But all thanks to Nick who was walking along with his wife, holding her hands firmly.

Nick gracefully saved the day for Priyanka Chopra Jonas, winning the hearts of fans online. Some called him the perfect gentleman while others just praised his sense of urgency to react to things. Scroll down to see how the internet reacted after this video went viral.

This video has been shared by a fan account, jerryxmimi, and was captioned, “I can relate the difference is as I have no one to hold my hand, I would end in the floor”. Netizens are reacting to the video with their awwws and ooohs. “He always got her, which is so great. That’s how you really love and care and protect someone thanks Nick for showing us”, wrote one user. Another user commented, “Many of us would but our gal has a hand and shoulder to lean on.”

One user pointed out how this has happened before as well.

“She’s tripped like this before too bcoz she was busy smiling like a cute happy puppy to the fans and even that time Nick was there to hold her lmao I can’t with these cuties”, read the comment. One more user was in awe and wrote, “Stop it, Patti !! Having someone to hold on to is the best feeling in the world.”

Another user commented, “Nothing compares to the feeling of security and comfort of having someone holding your hands.” While one thanked Nick Jonas for being there for Priyanka and wrote, “I want to thank Nick who is always there for Priyanka’s loving and caring husband and right behind her invasion that happens again our Desi girl is in great hands, Nick Jonas.”

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is gearing up for the release of her next film Love Again. She will next start shooting for Heads of State starring Irdris Elba and John Cena. She is expected to make a comeback in the Indian film industry very soon. Priyanka recently made heads turn at the Met Gala event.

If things go as planned, Priyanka might join Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif for an all-girls adventure road trip titled Jee Le Zara helmed by Farhan Akhtar.

