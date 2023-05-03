Shah Rukh Khan is indeed the King Khan of Bollywood and enjoys a massive fan base. His fans never leave a chance to meet with him, either outside his house in Mumbai or during his outings. But, SRK recently lost his cool as he pushed away a fan trying to take a selfie with him. Well, the fan also turned up to take some snaps with Backstreet Boys. Scroll down to learn what happened.

The 90s pop band Backstreet Boys recently landed in India for their concert in Mumbai. The band’s upcoming show will mark their first in India in 13 years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Wednesday morning turned up to be not a good one for Shah Rukh Khan as he got massively slammed by netizens. Apparently, the actor arrived in Mumbai and was immediately mobbed by fans. As one of his fans in a white shirt and black pant tried to take a selfie with him, the Pathaan star pushed him away and gave him a death stare.

Now, in another video shared by Indian paparazzi Viral Bhayani, the same man who irked Shah Rukh Khan can be seen chasing Backstreet Boys for a photo at the airport. For the unversed, the band’s members AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, Howie Dorough, Nick Carter and Kevin Richardson reached India on May 3. Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

As netizens quickly spotted the SRK fan, many shared their views on him going after celebrities for photos. An IG user wrote, “Ok, that guy in white shirt and black tie (in the beginning of this video) is he the same guy who was trying to take selfie with srk and now trying his luck here..” The user added, “On a serious note, What makes these individuals holding phone cameras feel so entitled that they take pictures with celebrities without considering their personal space or privacy? They often neglect to ask if the celebrity is in a hurry or willing to engage in a brief meet-and-greet with a fan. Why don’t they demonstrate respect for these factors?”

Another user penned, “Kisne spot kiya woh bande ko jiska hath shahrukh ne jatka tha selfie lete waqt lagta hai airport par sabke sath photo hi click karta hai.”

One also wrote, “Iss reel Mai bhi vahi aadmi side mei white shirt pahenkar khada hai jo SRK ke saath selfi lena chah raha tha.”

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Salman Khan Says “Never Take Somebody’s Rozi Roti Away” Preferring To Back Out Of Movies Instead Of Kicking People Out Of Them

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News