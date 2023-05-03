Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has earlier made headlines for feuding with actors and throwing them out of the projects. However, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan came clean on this rumour when he recently appeared on a talk show. The 57-year-old actor claimed that he never prefers to chuck the person out instead he would sort out interpersonal matters first. Salman also added that he would rather back out of the project instead of kicking a person out of a movie.

Salman Khan is currently basking in the success of his latest release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which also stars Pooja Hegde in a lead role. Read on to know more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Salman Khan, as per The Indian Express, while appearing on the talk show Aap Ki Adalat with Rajat Sharma said, “I’ve been fortunate that I’ve worked with great guys, great producers, great directors, so many artistes, heroes, heroines… I’ve gotten along with most of them.” The actor continued, “The few I haven’t gotten along with, I’ve avoided working with them. But I’ve always believed in one thing, if you have a great script, and you don’t get along with that person, whoever is going to be with you, you cannot throw that person out. You back out yourself.”

Salman Khan continued, “Never take somebody’s rozi roti away. You back out yourself. But if you like the project so much that you don’t want to back out of it, then you make sure that everything is okay between you guys.”

Salman Khan’s latest statement came after he recently opened up about how John Abraham got Katrina Kaif replaced on a project but he asked Katrina not to do the same when John was supposed to work with her in a movie.

Salman Khan during his recent appearance on the show had then said, “She worked hard to reach where she is today. Then this film came and she was like, ‘This has John in the film’. I told her, ‘So what? It could be anybody in the film. You are doing the film because you like the script, you like the director, and anyone can be your co-star.’”

The actor added, “She was like, ‘No, but he took me out of that film.’ I said, ‘Be magnanimous. Today, you are in a position where you can do this (remove John from the film) since you are friends with the director and with the production company. He can be replaced any time but it is not the righteous thing to do.”

Salman Khan earlier made headlines for having a tussle with celebrities such as Vivek Oberoi, and Arijit Singh among a few others.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: BTS’ Jimin Shaking A Leg On Akshay Kumar & Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s ‘Dil Dooba’ In This Edited Video Taking The Internet By Storm, As The Fans Call it, “Best Part Of Bolly X K Pop”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News