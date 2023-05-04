Shah Rukh Khan is one most adored and bankable Bollywood celebrities. The actor, who is fondly known as King Khan by his admirers, enjoys a massive fanbase all across the globe. Notably, managing a portfolio as extensive as his is not child’s play, however, the actor does everything seamlessly, and if you wonder how? It is because of his manager Pooja Dadlani, who leaves no stone unturned to support the actor. Pooja has been handling SRK’s business for a decade now and her jaw-dropping annual package will leave you shocked. Scroll below to read the details!

Pooja Dadlani grabbed a lot of headlines when SRK’s son Aryan Khan was detained by NCB in the year 2021. Back then, Pooja reportedly acted as an intermediary between Aryan and the Khan family. She has been handling the superstar’s business since 2012 and is quite close to the Khan family.

Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani is quite a bankable woman, and she draws jaw-dropping annual package. According to a report in DNA, Pooja’s annual package is somewhere around 7-9 crore. She is the owner of many luxurious items, including a swanky blue Mercedes car and a palatial house in Bandra that is exclusively designed by Gauri Khan, and a lot more.

For the unversed, Pooja Dadlani is married to Hitesh Gurnani, who is a businessman. The duo is a proud parent of a daughter, and she keeps sharing a glimpse of her personal life on social media. Notably, in the year 2021, in a report by Mensxp, Pooja’s net worth was revealed that stands at somewhere around 40 – 50 crore.

Interestingly, Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani is like the actor’s shadow, who accompanies him everywhere and often has to extensively travel with him, and that’s why she is SRK’s confidant, manager, and his biggest support.

