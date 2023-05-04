Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra has been in the news for her rumoured relationship with politician Raghav Chadha. Fans have been hearing wedding bells ever since the paparazzi spotted them together during their lunch dates. Since then, the news of their engagement and roka has been breaking the internet. Amid all the speculations, the duo was once again spotted enjoying an IPL match in Mohali. The pictures and video from the match are now going viral, and their fans just can’t stop reacting. Scroll below to read the reactions!

As per the latest reports, the duo is all set to exchange rings on May 13, however, there is no official confirmation on the same. But Parineeti and Raghav are surely serving major couple goals every time they step out. Their viral pictures and videos from the match is breaking the internet and fans just can’t stop gushing about their adorable chemistry.

For the occasion, Parineeti Chopra opted for a black dress and looked stunning as usual. On the other hand, Raghav Chadha wore a blue shirt and kept it basic. The duo looked quite happy together as they waved at a sea of fans who were seen reportedly shouting Parineeti bhabhi and gesturing at the couple. As soon as the video shared by one of the fan pages of Arvind Kejriwal on Instagram went viral on the internet, netizens bombarded the comment section with their hilarious reactions.

One of the users wrote, “Rajneeti se Parineeti tak safar.”

Another commented, “Bhagwan aisa Aam Aadmi sabko banaye.”

“Bhabhji stadium mai.”

“Mujhe lag raha hai IPL, bhabhiyon ke cover kar liya hai.”

Another was quick to remind Parineeti how she had first said no to marry a politician and wrote, “Pehle toh mna kar diya tha politician se shaadi karne ko.”

“Paise ka chakkar hai babu bhaiya.”

Another wrote, “Party ka fund ab is par uda raha hai yeh launda…”

Check out the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arvind Kejriwal Fans (@arvindkejriwalaap.fc)

What are your thoughts on Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s viral video? They look adorable together, isn’t it? Let us know in the comment section below!

