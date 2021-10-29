Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his family have been facing a tough time ever since his son Aryan Khan was arrested by NCB in a drug bust case. Everything was chaotic at Mannat. During this difficult moment, SRK’s manager and his confidante Pooja Dadlani stood like a rock beside him and his family.

When Aryan’s bail hearing was held at a special court earlier this month, SRK’s manager was seen crying in the court. However not many know much about her. So today we will reveal some details about her.

Pooja Dadlani has been with Shah Rukh Khan’s manager since 2012 and she has been handling everything right from superstar’ professional commitments to family outings. She has remained his confidante for King Khan and his family.

Not Just that Pooja also has been assisting SRK’s wife Gauri Khan with her work and even daily activities. She even gave fashion advice and helped her out to decide what should be on the menu whenever the superstar hosts a party. She also manages the guests list and takes care of them whenever a guest pays a visit to Mannat.

Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan’s youngest son AbRam is very fond of Pooja. The little one is quite used to having her around all the time. As Pooja Dadlani handles all Khan’s work-related commitments and meetings, his children sometimes contact her to talk to the superstar when he is busy.

AbRam shares a warm bonding with Pooja as he loves to keep her updated about all his new toys, games and friends. Not just AbRam but also Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan shares a great bond with her. She stays constantly in touch with them when Shah Rukh Khan is busy working away from home.

Since Pooja Dadlani has been with King Khan for a long time, she has become a part of his family. She attends all the family functions.

