Finally, Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, and Munmumn Dhamecha have been granted bail by the Bombay High Court. Recently, Arbaaz’s father Aslam Merchant, who is a lawyer by profession, was sighted outside the Arthur Road jail on Friday morning.

The Father spoke about his son’s excitement after finally being granted bail by the court.

While conversing with the ANI, Aslam Merchant said, “This is my 3rd visit here(Arthur Rd Jail). I talked to him for about 20 mins and told him he will be out today or tomorrow. He told me to get him out today only & told me that he hadn’t slept and eaten for 5 days in excitement.”

“Arbaaz was very happy and emotional at the same time after I told him that the bail was granted.” Aslam Merchant told the media who were standing outside the jail.

Check out the video below:

Arbaaz’s father also then revealed that even Aryan Khan is eager to walk out of the jail.

Talking about the case, during the ongoing hearing, lawyer Mukul Rohatgi was talking in behalf of Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan on why his client was charged for a crime that he has not committed. The lawyer also went on to say that his client has no control over what his friends (Arbaaz) do and he in no way is accountable for that.

Mukul Rohatgi had said, “It was not in my(Aryan Khan) control, what was found in Merchant’s shoe. Arbaaz is not my (Aryan’s) servant, he is not in my control, so there is no conspiracy.” The lawyer also referred to paragraph 7 of the Ragini Dwivedi judgment in which the Supreme Court granted bail. He said, “I have a better case than all the citations that I am giving as there is no recovery from Aryan.”

