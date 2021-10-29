Amid Aryan Khan’s arrest, a lot of Bollywood celebrities came in support of Shah Rukh Khan including Hrithik Roshan, Farah Khan and Salman Khan to name a few. Now, SRK’s Dil Se co-star Piyush Mishra has expressed his views on the whole scenario. Scroll below to read what he has to say.

Piyush is one of the most brutally honest Bollywood actors who likes to keep his life private and say things as it is.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, when asked about Shah Rukh Khan’s son’s Aryan Khan’s bail, the actor said, “What will be my reaction? Kia usne, usko bail mil gai, bahar aagya wo. Ab Shah Rukh Khan jaane, unka beta jaane ya Sameer Wankhede jaane. Mujhe usse kya matlab hai? Theek hai ho gya. Jo kiya hain wo bhugtenge aap. Apne apne bachcho ko sambhalein, bas yahi hai. (He did it, he has got the bail and he is out now. Now Shah Rukh Khan, his son or NCB zonal directorate Sameer Wankhede know better. What have I to do with it? It’s ok, it’s done now. You reap what you sow. Handle your children, that’s it).”

Piyush Mishra says as it is.

Meanwhile, Aryan Khan was arrested earlier this month after NCB officials raided the cruise on October 2nd and claimed to have seized 13gm of cocaine, 21gm of charas, 22 pills of MDMA and 5gm of mephedrone and more than Rs 1.3 lakh cash.

Aryan will be released tomorrow and all SRK fans across the country are rejoicing as the court gave the bail order. This indeed came as a big relief to the actor, his family, fans and friends who stood in solidarity with the Khan family amid this difficult time.

What are your thoughts on Piyush Mishra’s reaction to Aryan Khan’s bail? Tell us in the comments below.

