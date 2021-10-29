After going through many court trials and facing constant rejection on bail plea, finally, now Shah Rukh Khan’s beloved son Aryan Khan can now rejoice in his win as the court finally accepted his bail petition on October 28th. Many Bollywood biggies reacted to the acceptance of his bail plea and expressed their happiness over it.

Advertisement

But have you thought about how might the star kid must have reacted after finding out he is going to be free from jail? Check it out ahead!

Advertisement

According to the reports by NDTV, after the Bombay High Court accepted the bail plea this decision was then immediately reportedly indicated to Aryan Khan in Arthur road jail where he has been boarded since October 7. The moment Aryan received the news of his bail plea being granted by the court, Shah Rukh’s son was very happy, the report further added.

As per the report, the jail officers told Aryan Khan about the bail decision around 6 PM on Thursday (October 28). After hearing the news the star kid conveyed his appreciation to the staff at Arthur Road Jail. It is also said that Shah Rukh’s son went on to vow financial assistance to some prisoners’ families who he got to know during his period in jail. It was also reported that Aryan also ensured much legal help he would do after he was granted bail.

For those who are unaware, after hearing all sides this week, Bombay High Court finally granted bail to Aryan, Arbaaz Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha, who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 2 in an alleged drug case.

‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’ actor’s son was represented by Former Attorney General, Mukul Rohatgi along with Amit Desai and Satish Maneshinde in Bombay High Court.

According to the recent updates, Aryan Khan’s lawyer, Satish Maneshinde expects that the star kid would be out of prison today by evening.

For more such updates, follow Koimoi!

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan Chill Out With Satish Maneshinde & His Legal Team After Son Aryan Khan’s Bail



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube