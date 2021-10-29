Following the success of Gangs Of Wasseypur, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui rose to stardom and gave some of the memorable performances in Sacred Games, Raman Raghav 2.0, Raat Akeli Hai to name a few. The actor now confirms quitting digital platforms. Scroll down to know why.

Nawazuddin had been expressing his displeasure quite openly over how series after series, the content on OTT is getting diluted. It came as a surprise for all his fans when he claimed that he will not be doing anymore series for the web.

Talking to Bollywood Hungama, Nawazuddin Siddiqui said, “The platform has become a dumping ground for redundant shows. We either have shows that don’t deserve to be seen in the first place. Or sequels to shows that have nothing more to say. When I did Sacred Games for Netflix, there was an excitement and challenge around the digital medium. New talent was being given a chance. Now that freshness is gone. It’s become a dhanda (racket) for big production houses and actors who are now so-called stars on the OTT platform. Major film producers in Bollywood have cut lucrative deals with all the big players in the OTT field. Producers get whooping amounts to create unlimited content. Quantity has killed quality.”

The Sacred Games star further claimed that he finds the OTT platform unbearable. “When I can’t bear to watch them, how can I bear to be in them?” he said.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who was a pioneer on the digital medium, now fears the growth of a parallel star system on the OTT. He said, “Yeh star system bade parde ko kha gaya (this star system killed the big screen). Now we have so-called stars on OTT claiming big money and throwing tantrums like Bollywood A-listers. They forget. Content is king. Woh zamana chala gala. When stars ruled. Before this lockdown and the digital domination, A-listers would release their films in 3,000 theatres across the country. People had no choice but to see them. Now they have unlimited choices.”

