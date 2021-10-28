Bollywood actress Malaika Arora is well known for her performances in the songs like Chaiyya Chaiyya (1998), Gur Naalo Ishq Mitha (1998), Maahi Ve (2002), Kaal Dhamaal (2005), and Munni Badnaam Hui (2010). She is also well known for her bold statements.

The 48-year-old actress has been part of many chat-based shows and her candid statements have always made headlines. The actress once appeared on actress Neha Dhupia on her chat show Vogue BFF and shocked her fans by giving some naughty and quirky replies.

During the conversation, Malaika Arora said that she likes playing games at night and loves bearded boys with a good sense of humour. It did not stop there. She also revealed some details of her bedroom secrets.

When Neha Dhupia asked Malaika her favourite question as she asks this to everyone who visits the show. Neha asked, “What is your favourite s*x position?” The Munni Badnaam Hui actress’ reply came as a shock for many. The sexy siren with her killer looks said that she likes to be ‘On Top’.

Malaika Arora gave a sly smile and said, “I like to be on top.” Well we are sure that her answer shocked many of her fans, but we on ther hand loved her frank response. Take a look at the video below:

Previously, Malaika was at the receiving end of social media trolls after she shared a dance video with her yoga partner Sarvesh Shashi. The two were seen grooving to the music in sync. The actress was mercilessly trolled for her walking style and many asked ‘why she’s walking like a duck.’

Not just that many even age-shamed her and even made comments about her revealing clothes calling her ‘budhi’ and ‘old lady’. However, she soon turned off the comments section.

