Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s case has been the most mind grabbing case since the start of the month. The star kid was in the limelight for the multiple denials of his bail and the injustice happening with him. But did you know that Aryan is not the first one who has found himself behind railings and bogged down in an unfair court case?

For those who are unaware, the ‘Raees’ actor’s son was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 2 as they seized drugs during the raid on a cruise named, Cordelia.

Coming back to the topic, other than Aryan Khan, in the past Shah Rukh Khan’s maternal grandfather, Shah Nawaz Khan, a citizen of Kahuta, (now in Pakistan) was imprisoned by the colonial British rulers during the pre-independence days for rioting against the British India army, which he was first a part of.

Shah Rukh Khan’s maternal grandfather, Shah Nawaz Khan, went from a soldier in the British India army to rebellious for India’s independence struggle, which had annoyed the superior colonial officers.

Talking of how it happened, SRK’s grandfather was caught by the Japanese army after the plunge of Singapore in 1942 during World War II. Being a prisoner of War, Shah Nawaz got heavily swayed by Netaji Subhas Chandra’s speeches and that’s when he started to revolt against the British, by joining Netaji’s INA.

After the collapse of the Axis Powers (Germany, Italy, Japan) by Allied Forces (UK, France, Poland) in WWII, Shah Nawaz was taken to India along with others in Bose’s army, where they were held as felons and struggled under a British judiciary albeit on this very Indian soil.

This is the whole story that makes Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan the second member of the family to be kept in jail and face a court case.

