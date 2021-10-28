Bollywood’s messiah Sonu Sood has been garnered with love and respect by the people of India for his help and contribution during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic. The actor continues to help people as much as he can.

Through his immense social work, the Dabangg actor has just managed to earn a family across the country, from Jammu and Kashmir to Kanyakumari, the actor has earned a lot of admiration.

Sonu Sood started his social working venture by helping the poor migrants to reach home safely. He then slowly started arranging medical assistance and other essential services for those in need. But have you thought about how does he manage to make all this happen? This was the same question a chief minister of a state asked the actor. Replying to the minister, Sonu said, “We have a whole system and machinery in place, we run the government, but how do you reach people before us?” To this, he humbly replied, “Even I don’t know, but because we have helped lakhs of people reach home, they became my volunteers. I used to call them in the middle of the night and say, ‘Boss, make sure oxygen or medicine or mobile phones reach the needy’, so they left everything and did what was required. That is how the whole mechanism worked and I hope it continues to work like this.”

Sonu Sood recently has turned into a storyteller for National Geographic’s new show ‘It Only Happens In India’. While conversing with Indian Express, Sonu opened up about the people from Punjab and Telangana. He said, “People who came to me from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh were very poor. They came to me for medical help or the education of their kids. So, I get done many surgeries — from liver transplants to kidney transplants for those families. When they get healthy, their whole village comes together to build a temple. I realised these are the same people who didn’t have money, but they pooled in money just to showcase their love and respect. They didn’t think twice. That was a very sweet gesture, though I don’t deserve a temple to be made for me,”

Isn’t he the best?!

On the professional front, Sonu Sood will now be seen in his upcoming films ‘Prithviraj’ and ‘Acharya’.

