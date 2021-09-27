Advertisement

Sonu Sood recently came under the radar of the Income-tax department; the I-T officials allegedly charged him for Rs 20 Crore tax evasion. The actor along with his associates was in suspicion as more than 28 properties of Happy New Year actor were raided. Although netizens were staying strongly by his side, in a recent interview, he talked about not getting enough support from Bollywood.

During the global lockdown caused by COVID-19 last year, the actor had helped many immigrants from different states to reach their homes safely as government services were closed.

Advertisement

In a conversation with Times Now, Sonu Sood shared that he was not expecting any support from the Bollywood industry, he said, “Who will come to support when guests are sitting at your house. Whenever the guests come, no one from the industry is going to come. People do listen and they feel. You don’t know how many of them would stand with you. But one would think about this if one is expecting people to come out in support and shout slogans for you. I never expected anything and therefore no one came out to support me. Also, I don’t think people bother to support or raise their voice for anybody who might be in trouble with the authorities. Or why a person is being harassed? I don’t think anyone has ever raised a voice in such a situation. I think the world is still the same and we have always been a part of it.”

Similarly, when Kangana Ranaut’s office was getting wrecked by BMC even she didn’t get any backing from Bollywood, talking about the same, Sonu Sood shared, “Kangana’s matter was a different case. This is a completely different matter and someone else might be dealing with a different matter too. I believe your voice must come from within. Some will speak their mind and heart and some won’t. But yes, coming out and offering open support was never a legacy. They were all there. This is a sensitive field and the past one and a half years have been too sensitive for Bollywood too.”

Post Income tax raids, the actor said that the government officials were highly impressed with his documents as they couldn’t find anything wrong and claimed they had the smoothest 4 days of raids, talking to NDTV, the actor added, I asked them – have you ever seen this kind of documentation, details, paperwork? They said no…they were also happy with whatever they were seeing. They said it was the smoothest four days of raids for them.”

For his charity work during the difficult times, Sonu Sood was termed as ‘messiah’ for assisting helpless migrant workers to reach their homes in such harsh periods.

Must Read: KRK Is Back At Trolling Akshay Kumar, Predicts Sooryavanshi’s Lifetime To Be Around 25 Crores

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube