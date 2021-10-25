Sonu Sood is a name that has become synonymous with relief measures in the country. The actor once again stepped up to spread awareness about vaccination as he visited Kala Qila in Mumbai’s Dharavi with frontline workers and their children to spread awareness on the importance of vaccination.

Advertisement

India recently crossed the mark of 100 crore Covid-19 vaccination doses. As we move forward on the path of recovery and putting the pandemic behind us, the concern with regards to the inoculation of slum dwellers still looms large. The road to achieving public safety from the pandemic starts from inoculation.

Advertisement

Talking about the same, Sonu Sood said, “We cannot take the Covid situation lightly as of yet. According to many researchers, there are many individuals in the slum areas who are not yet vaccinated. The idea is to get the entire nation jabbed to be corona-free.”

Talking about the cause further, Sonu Sood said, “With our Sunday drive, my agenda is to encourage maximum people to get their doses. I feel there is no one better than the kids of frontline workers who can help in motivating these countrymen for the same.”

On the work front, Sood has already wrapped his upcoming film, ‘Prithviraj’ with Akshay Kumar and is currently prepping for the Telugu film ‘Acharya’.

Isn’t Sonu Sood awesome? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

For more such amazing news, follow Koimoi!

Must Read: Antim: Latest Poster Ft. Salman Khan & Aayush Sharma Sets The Mood Ahead Of Trailer Release

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube