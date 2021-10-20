A Ghaziabad-based businessman was arrested after an actress filed a se*ual harassment case against him. As per the complaint, the actress alleged that the businessman molested her on a Delhi-Mumbai flight. The case has been filed by the Sahar police station. Scroll down to know more details.

Advertisement

Reportedly, the actress who lives in Mumbai went to Delhi on October 1. The alleged incident occurred on October 3, when the actress boarded the flight to return to Mumbai. After the aircraft landed at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport at 11 am, she got up to take out her bag from the overhead storage.

Advertisement

As per the Times of India report, the actress in her complaint detailed that a stranger suddenly grab her from behind by the waist and pull her towards him. To which she reacted in anger and the stranger remarked that he did not realize she was a woman and thought it was a male co-passenger.

The actress later brought the issue to the cabin crew’s notice and they suggested her to file a complaint at the customer relations department. She then went to file a complaint with Versova police station who asked her to file the complaint with the Sahar police station as the incident comes under their jurisdiction.

Police immediately acted on her complaint and started the investigation. However, they faced slight confusion over the identity of the accused as the alleged molester gave the name and seat number of his co-passenger. The accused had given his name as Rajeev when the cabin crew noted the details the same went to the Sahar police as well.

During the investigation, Rajeev revealed to the police the accused is not him but his co-passenger Nitin who allegedly molested the 40-year-old actress. He also sent his photo along with co-passengers to the police and the actress identified the accused from the photography sent by Rajeev. Accused Nitin has been arrested and the case was booked under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Must Read: Aryan Khan Case: NCB Submits Dr*g Related WhatsApp Chat Between Shah Rukh Khan’s Son & An Actress Ahead Of Bail Hearing

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube