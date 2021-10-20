Laxman Utekar’s Mimi, starring Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi, Sai Tamhankar, Manoj Pahwa, Supriya Pathak, Evelyn Edwards, Aidan Whytock and Jacob Smith, has been much-loved by those who watched it. Now, as per the movie’s music composer, AR Rahman, the soundtrack has now made it to the Grammys.

Rahman – the recipient of two Academy Awards, two Grammy Awards, a BAFTA Award, a Golden Globe Award and several other Indian accolades, took to Twitter and shared this happy news.

Sharing this exciting news with all his fans and followers, AR Rahman tweeted, “I am so excited to share that my sound track for visual media “MIMI” been has submitted to the 64th GRAMMY®️ Awards, For Your Consideration. Here is a link. Thank You!!”

Reacting to this news shared by AR Rahman, Mimi fans took to his comment section writing, “Yaane Yaane is my favorite pick from the album. Awaiting its Dolby Atmos Mix.” Another wrote, “Congratulations from Hong Kong! We will all root for you. It certainly deserves to win.” A third tweeted, “Oh my God! This is awesome, fabulous and absolutely deserving album. Eagerly waiting for your 3rd Grammy sir. My family and I will root for you sir..Many many congratulations #ARRahman #grammyforarr Sparkling heart from Kolkata” A fourth commented, “Congratulations sir.. best hindi music album of this year..Rihayi de is another gem.”

Talking about the film, the film is the remake of Samruddhi Porey’s 2011 Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy! It followed the life of Mimi (Kriti Sanon), a young woman who opts to be a surrogate mother for a foreign couple. After the couple ditches her and their unborn kid owing to suspected deformities in the kids, the mother is left to bring up the kid with the help and support of her loved ones.

The original score and soundtrack of Mimi were composed by AR. Rahman and featured lyrics written by Amitabh Bhattachary. The soundtrack of Mimi consists of seven tracks titled Param Sundari, Rihaayi De, Yaane Yaane, Hututu, Phuljhadiyon, Choti Si Chiraiya and Rock A Bye Baby.

Congrats to AR Rahman and team Mimi on making it to the 64th Grammy!

