Kriti Sanon is one actress who has enjoyed immense name, fame and success right since her debut in Heropanti. While the journey over the last seven years has been a noteworthy one, her latest outing as the solo lead in Mimi has propelled her in the league of top actresses like Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt.

Apart from being the one who has always made heads turn, one couldn’t miss her talent and flair for acting in all her films like Heropanti, Dilwale, Bareilly Ki Barfi and Luka Chuppi. Now with Mimi, she has sealed the deal of being one of the powerhouse performers of Bollywood.

Kriti Sanon has got myriad genres ranging from romance, action and drama to her credit, beautifully maintaining a healthy mix of commercial and content-driven cinema.

Directors and producers have looked at her as a bankable and consistent actress, queuing up to her time and again with their respective projects. Earning the trust and faith of filmmakers in a way that they want to repeat an actor in their project is a great sign and speaks volumes of the actor”s professionalism. Kriti has that.

Not just that, she’s managed to earn the love and blessings of her audiences and critics alike, making her one of the most sought after actresses of her time.

While talking about Kriti delivering her careers’ best performance, her fans and followers are of the belief that Kriti has got mass appeal and is definitely become a crowd puller. Sharing below few comments from the fans –

Bolly Poll master, shared, “Kriti has great line up. I admit she was average but now for me, she is best. She will surely rule in the upcoming year. Very happy by her success.”

There, I said it shared, “All this without a strong PR team, zero support from Bollywood, no godfathers. Just sheer talent and hard work!”

❣️AMIT BARIK❣️ (@AddaWithAmit) Tweeted:

@kritisanon u r just amazing💘 I can’t explain my feelings.

Iss saal best actress ki award aapse koi nehi chinsakti❤️❤️❤️❤️ What a movie💘 Best movie of the year.

Vaibhav (@Vaaaibhavv) Tweeted:

#Mimi Till July The Best Film of 2021 Very very happy to see @kritisanon done this career best performance n she clearly states that she can do everything Take a Bow #KritiSanon 👏👏

FUNNY , EMOTIONAL u will get everything here .😍

After the success of Mimi, Kriti has got the big banner films like Sajid Nadiadwala’s Bachchan Pandey opposite Akshay Kumar, Maddock Films’ Bhediya opposite Varun Dhawan and Hum Do Hamare Do with Rajkummar Rao, action film Ganpath with Tiger Shroff who she had made her debut with and the multi-lingual pan-Indian film Adipurush opposite Prabhas. While a huge announcement is waiting to happen anytime soon.

