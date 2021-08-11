Advertisement

Salman Khan hosted the show Bigg Boss is one of the most-watched reality show on Indian television. To create more abuzz, drama and entertainment this year the makers introduced the OTT version of it. Named as ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, the show began last weekend and the excitement level among fans is crazy.

Popular director and producer Karan Johar is currently hosting the OTT version of the controversial reality show. The show, which is based on the Dutch-British reality show, Big Brother, was first aired in 2006 and went on to become one of the most popular TV shows.

Celebrities and participants leave behind their luxurious lives, spend months locked inside the house with strangers. Participants earn big bucks while doing so. While it is well known Salman Khan earns a big paycheque for hosting the show, contestants also get very lucrative deals to be on the show.

Do you know who is the highest-paid contestant of the Bigg Boss so far? It is none other than Hollywood actress Pamela Anderson, who appeared on Bigg Boss season 4 for just three days. As per The Siasat Daily, the actress charged a whopping amount of Rs 2 crore for her appearance on the show.

The report also revealed other famous personalities who were paid huge remuneration for their stint in Bigg Boss. So here’s the list of highest-paid contestants in Bigg Boss:

Sreesanth (Season 12) — 50 Lakhs per week

Khali (Season 4) — 50 lakh per week

Karanvir Bohra (Season 12) — 20 lakh per week

Rimi Sen (Season 9) — 2 crores for her stint

Hina Khan (Season 11) — 8 lakh per week

Sidharth Shukla (Season 13) — 9 lakh per week

Rashmi Desai (Season 13) — 1.2 crores for an entire season

Bani J (Season 10) — 1.5 crores for an entire season

Dipika Kakkar (Season 12) — 15 lakh per week

Karan Mehra (Season 10) — 1 crore for his stint

Karisma Tanna (Season 8) — 10 lakhs per week

